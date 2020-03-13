Highland Community Church announces changes to worship through April 9

Highland Community Church has announced changes to worship through April 9.

The church announced it will suspend services that might exceed 225 people during that time.

Changes will impact all Sunday morning services (and Sunday school) at the campuses in Wausau and Weston, Young Adults and Third Monday both on Monday nights, and all Wednesday evening activities in Wausau.

For Weston and Wausau Campus attendees, the church will offer live services at 8 a.m. at both Merrill and Marathon campus sites. According to an announcement on the church website, the campus sizes of these sites will naturally limit attendance to under 225.

For Weston and Wausau Campus attendees, they show services on their website any time after 10:30 a.m.

Click here for more information.

