High waters, strong winds cause flooding in Green Bay area

High waters and strong winds are causing flooding in the Green Bay area.

Choppy waters on the Fox River. April 29, 2020 (WBAY Photo)

Green Bay Metro Firefighters have evacuated residents along East Shore Dr. Eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are flooded between N Irwin and Nicolet Dr. Drivers should use University Ave as an alternate route.

Action 2 News reporter Aisha Morales is at Bay Beach Amusement Park where waters have rolled into a picnic table area.

Flooding @BayBeach and @BayBeachWLS - the winds have picked up and the water continues to roll onto Bay Beach Road. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/9tkmMwn39x — Aisha Morales (@AishaLMorales) April 29, 2020

The city has activated the Emergency Operations Center to help respond to flooding.

The American Red Cross - Wisconsin has disaster teams working with local officials to help residents impacted by the high waters.

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Green Bay. "Strong northeast winds are pushing water down the Bay towards the mouth of the Fox River, causing high water levels there and also upstream along the East River," reads the warning from the National Weather Service. CLICK HERE for additional information on the warning.

At 10:20 a.m., the Fox River was at 584.3 feet. Flood stage is 584.0 feet.

Several places near the East River are also impacted by high water in the Bay of Green Bay.

Action 2 News viewer Mike Friis tweeted video showing flooding at the City Deck in downtown Green Bay.

Suamico has reported road closures due to flood waters.

We're receiving and seeing numerous reports of flooding around Brown County. Particularly near the Fox River and East River. Here's one photo from Cotton Row in Suamico. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GHmjt2JLtH — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) April 29, 2020

We received photos and video of waves wiping out a dock in Allouez.

CLICK HERE to view the list of road closures in Brown County.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says there's potential for 1-2 inches of rain from the Fox Valley and east towards the lakeshore. CLICK HERE for the full forecast.

