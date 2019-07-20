High-voltage transmission system down, hindering restoration progress in Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids Water Works & Lighting Commission is reporting . the main line from the American Transmission Company is out. A spokesperson for WWLC stated on Facebook, until that is restored power will be out to the eastside of Wisconsin Rapids.

ATC operates high-voltage electric transmission systems for WWLC and many other communities in the state.

WWLC says all available employees are in working to repair the damage in Wisconsin Rapids. Their first priority will be to repair poles or lines that are down. If you know a pole or line is down, please contact Roxanne at 715-422-9022. If you are reporting a loss of power, please call 715-423-6310.

