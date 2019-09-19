High school volleyball teams go head to head for charity

The D.C. Everest and Newman Catholic high school volleyball teams are coming together for a good cause. Thursday night marks the third annual Volley for Our Neighbors game where all the proceeds will go to the Neighbors Place in Wausau. McKenna Berdal with D.C. Everest said she looks forward to the game every year.

Homemade Volley for Our Neighbors sign hangs on D.C. Everest gym door on Sep. 18, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

"It's just kind of like heartwarming because it’s for our community and for the good of the group. We're just really excited."

The volleyball game is free for those who bring canned goods for the food drive, or wear the Volley for Our Neighbor’s shirts. The shirts were sold at the schools earlier in the week. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Danni Langseth with D.C. Everest hopes people realizes just how important this event is for the community.

"I hope that they come out and they have fun watching us play but also remember there are people in need that are in need of the contributions that were made tonight,” Langseth said.

The JV game starts at 5:30 p.m. with the Varsity game to follow at 7 p.m.