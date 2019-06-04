High school students surprised with new bikes

Four D.C. Everest students will be able to get around a little easier this summer thanks to a surprise donation for four mountain bikes.

" Before I would usually walk so it will definitely trim time with walking and getting to places," explained sophomore Trenton Meyer.

Tuesday, Meyer and three other teens were gifted the bicycles at the Everest Metro Police Department.

To help the boys, the school first reached out to the Everest Metro Police Department to see if they had extra bikes to donate to kids who couldn’t afford them, but when they didn’t have any extras, BRB Auto Body stepped up and donated.

Officer Frank Wierzabanowski, the school resource officer at D.C. Everest said he was happy to surprise the boys and was even surprised himself when he found out it was one of their birthdays.

"Today was kind of a special day. We donated those bicycles. They really had no idea until today that they were getting them. And we just found out that it's one of the kids birthdays today, 17th birthday so that was kind of a neat things all the way around,” said Wierzbanowski

At the celebration BRB Auto Body encouraged the boys to apply for their summer openings now that they can get around. The boys will be able to take home their bikes soon after a little fine tuning.

