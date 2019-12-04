High school students learn about cover crops in Portage Co.

Students from area high schools spent the day on a farm learning about cover crops and water quality. Its part UW-Madison's extension portage county program to get youth more involved in Wisconsin agriculture.

“We want to show them that the Cover Crop movement is something that is very progressive and that farmers are more than just farmers of the land,” said Mark Cournoyer, the Agriculture and Science Instructor at Auburndale High School.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. students took a tour of farmland and interacted with farmers before having lunch and hearing presentations about the agriculture industry.

“Last year we started inviting youth from the high schools to come out and learn about what's going on in the watershed and some of the challenges with the water quality,” added Ken Schroeder who is the Extension Agriculture Agent for Portage County.

This was the second year students were invited to participate in the discussion with the community. Thanks to grants provided through the USDA, schools did not have to pay for their students to attend.