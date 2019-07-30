Heroes Bike Ride winds through Loyal, raising veteran suicide awareness

People await the arrival of Tom Kingsbury at West Side Community Park in Loyal.

"It's a velomobile," said Kingsbury. "It has the same mechanics as any other bicycle."

In support of The Highground in Neillsville, Tom is traveling 1,700 miles over 16 days to raise awareness about veteran suicide rates and make sure they're aware resources are available. The 1,700 is a significant number.

"1,691 KIA's and MIA's, killed in action and missing in action," said Jon Weiller, executive director of The Highground, "from Wisconsin from Vietnam (War) to present day."

Tom is an Army veteran, having served 1972-1975, stationed in upstate New York and was on funeral duty.

"Everything from carrying the casket, folding the flag, and most notable handing that folded flag to the deceased's mother."

The Heroes Bike Ride has already touched at least one veteran.

"We stopped in Hillsboro and there was a gentleman there who was contemplating suicide," Kingsbury recalled. "And when he heard about our mission, he took the time...and now he's going to reach out to The Highground for some help."

"Every one of us knows a veteran, or a family member of a veteran that may be struggling," Weiller said. "So it's our job to make sure they're aware of the resources out there."

"We were on Highway 67. A car went around us, pulls into a driveway, takes two steps forward, comes to a complete military salute," Kingsbury added"

Wednesday the road takes him to Phillips, then to Hayward on Thursday where he'll join The Highgrounds northern route ride and finish at The Highgrounds on Sunday.

"About 600 more to go, I believe," Kingsbury said.

Tom is the only one biking, but he does have a team with him. His sister takes care of the scheduling and hitting all their points. His brother-in-law is a scout on a motorcycle. Another person is in a follow vehicle. And his niece makes sure he's getting proper food, water and sleep.