Here are the 7 things you should know for Sunday, February 9, 2020

Here are the seven things you need to know on Sunday, February 9, 2020:

1) Snow emergencies have been issued for several municipalities in north-central Wisconsin. During a snow emergency parking on public streets and alleyways is not allowed and could result in fines or your vehicle being towed.

2) Roads are expected to be snow-covered and slippery for most of the day on Sunday.

3) At least 26 people are dead following a mass shooting in Thailand. The alleged gunman was a Thailand Soldier who first opened fire in a house, then an army base and finally a shopping mall before he died. More details to be released as the investigation unfolds.

4) New York authorities are searching for a suspect in what they're calling an 'assassination attempt' on police officers. On Saturday someone opened fire on two officers sitting in a parked van in Bronx, New York. Authorities say the suspect walked up and asked a question, engaged in conversation before shooting. One officer was hit in the neck and chin and is expected to be okay. The second officer wasn't hurt. The shooter fled the scene. Authorities released photos of a suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

5) U.S. forces say there were multiple people killed after an attack in Afghanistan. The attack happened on Saturday but the number of U.S. service members affected is unclear. It's also unclear whether any Americans were killed in the attack. This story is still developing.

6) The family Traditions Meat Company that is based in Iowa is recalling 270 pounds of beef stick products saying that their products contain milk which is not declared on the product label. Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced on Saturday.

7) Wisconsin state health officials are emphasizing that ethnic background does not influence the risk of getting coronavirus. The first case of the virus in the state was confirmed in Dane County on Wednesday. 14 people in Wisconsin are under watch for the virus and five are awaiting test results. Eight patients have already had results come back negative.