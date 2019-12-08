Here are the 7 things you should know December 8, 2019

Here are the 7 things you should know before you head out the door on December 8, 2019.

1) The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old, Harry Wendtland. According to police, Wendtland was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday driving away in a red 2004 Chrysler LXI near Beloit. The license plates read 455WHD. Wendtland is was on his way to get his hair cut when he was last seen. If you see this vehicle you are asked to contact the police.

2) The West Allis Police Department is investigating human remains that were found by two teens early Saturday. The teens were exploring the woods when they discovered the body. Police say because of how long the body has been in the woods, it's hard to determine the age and gender at this time.

3) Law enforcement has identified the human remains found in Adams County on November 23rd of 2019 as Annastaia Evens. According to police, Evens was last at Wisconsin Dells in May of 2018. He cause of death remains under investigation.

4) A prayer vigil was held on Saturday for the families and victims of Friday's mass shooting at the Naval Air station in Florida. Three people were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fire on military students at the navy base.

5) A group that supports Wisconsin school safety is drafting a letter in support of school resource officers. The letter is in light of recent violence inside schools involving guns. Board members say resource officers foster relationships between students and staff.

6) The names of three soldiers who were conducting a maintenance test flight and died during a helicopter crash last week have been released. This weekend they were remembered for their service but the cause of the crash remains under investigation. In the meantime, the Minnesota National Guard has grounded all flights until safety test are completed

7) The Washington Redkins will challenge the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Noon. You can watch the game on your local FOX station.