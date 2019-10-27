Here are the 7 things you need to know to start your Sunday:

1) President Donald Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a U.S. military operation in Syria targeted the Islamic State group leader. Trump says in a statement to the nation from the White House's Diplomatic Room that "al-Baghdadi is dead" -- fulfilling the top national security priority of his administration.

2) A man opened fire with a handgun at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, leaving two people dead and 14 injured.

3) A new study from the University of Wisconsin shows adult binge drinking costs the badger state roughly 4 billion dollars per year. Experts say Wisconsin has led the country in binge drinking because of the drinking culture in our state.

4) Wisconsin Republicans are pursuing changes in state law to ban labeling food like meat, milk or dairy if they don't contain those products. One bill would ban labeling a beverage as milk unless it comes from cows, goats and certain other animals. Another would prohibit selling a product as cream, yogurt or cheese unless it included dairy. A third would ban labeling or selling a product as meat, bacon or similar term unless it included the flesh of an animal. 11 other states already have such a ban.

5) Milwaukee Police continue to search for a driver of a hit and run that left a 6-year-old girl dead and injured two other children.

6) Amherst is hosting their annual trick or treat times from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7) The Packers play against the Kansas City Chiefs at noon on NBC.