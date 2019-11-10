Here are the 7 things you need to know: November 10, 2019

Here are the seven things you need to know November 11, 2019:

1) It is going to be a chilly day as a cold front pushes south with snow showers or flurries possible. Lake effect snow will ramp up tonight in Vilas County with several inches of accumulation anticipated through Tuesday afternoon. Meantime, the state will experience near-record cold conditions on Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the teens and lows in the single digits to near zero.

2) More than 200 Wisconsin military men and women were welcomed back home in Madison, just in time for Veterans Day, after being deployed in Afghanistan for three months. Hundreds of people greeted them during arrival.

3) Hundreds of protesters gathered in support of vaping rights outside of the White House on Saturday. The protest was organized by the United Vapers Alliance, which is an activist group geared towards preventing the government from shutting down the manufacture and distribution of e-cigarettes.

4) The Salvation Army of Marathon County is looking for more people to volunteer for their Red Kettles fundraising campaigns. Staff says that only 7% of all needed volunteer shifts have been filled.

5) Milwaukee police say the driver whose vehicle rolled over and crashed on the city's east side was shot before the crash happened. The gunshot wounds were serious and the driver is in critical condition at a hospital but is expected to survive. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

6) Volunteers are spending their weekend getting lights ready for the opening day of the Rotary Winter Wonderland at the Wildwood Zoo. This will be the 14th year of the lighting festival and it will last for seven days starting November 23rd. The event is free and open to the public.

7) The Carolina Panthers will challenge the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. The game starts at 3:25 p.m. and you can watch it on FOX-WZAW.