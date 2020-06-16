Advertisement

Helping dad in the backyard while being eco-friendly this Father’s Day

(WCJB)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

According to a National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) survey, 79% of homeowners say that a lawn is an important feature when renting or buying a home and 77% of Americans report relaxing in their yards at least once a month.

As more and more people find themselves at home, they now have the time to tackle those to-do lists and undertake the household projects that always seemed to be on the backburner – including lawn maintenance.

In time for Father’s Day, licensed landscape contractor, Sara Bendrick joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share some helpful tips to help dad take his backyard to the next level in an eco-friendly way!

Some of the tips she shared included:

- Plant a tree: This is one way you and your family can make a positive impact on your yard and create lasting memories while you do it. Trees provide shade, which can significantly reduce temperatures, and reduce noise pollution while offering a habitat for wildlife.

- Create a garden with native plants: These are ideally suited for water efficiency because they have adapted to their local soil and weather patterns, a great educational opportunity with the kids.

- Watering at the right time: Water in the early morning or late afternoon so water is not lost to evaporation in the hot sun.

- Reduce law waste: Using battery-powered equipment goes hand-in-hand with practicing regenerative lawncare and gardening. By simply recycling yard trimmings into fertilizer, homeowners not only reduce lawn waste but also helps conserve moisture and return nutrients to the soil leading to a lush, green lawn.

- Start a compost project: Install a rain barrel for water collection or composting bin for fertilizer. Both options reduce waste and can be used to return key minerals and nutrients to your landscape and can be a fun science experiment for the entire family.

Latest News

Track And Field

Roisin Willis runs in her own shoes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Roisin Willis has a mother who was an Olympic runner. Even though she is also a runner, she's still blazing her own path.

News

Wisconsin fishing licenses surge during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a good year for fishing stores with more people going outside to enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing.

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to watch for drunk boaters this holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
You might see more patrols out on the water in Marathon County in the next few days. It’s part of an effort to make sure people aren’t drinking and driving on the water.

News

SPASH runner earns Gatorade award for second straight year

Updated: 2 hours ago
SPASH runner earns Gatorade award for second straight year

News

Fishing license sales spike in Wisconsin during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fishing license sales spike in Wisconsin during pandemic

Latest News

News

Operation Dry Water aims to prevent drinking and boating

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wausau School Board to discuss back to school protocols during meeting Monday night

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Merrill, Wausau Fire departments urge Independence Day safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A brat, dip in the pool, and fireworks are all part of the perfect 4th of July. But they do come with risks.That’s why both the Merrill and Wausau Fire departments are urging residents to take precautions in their 4th of July celebrations this week.

News

Making your home a more healthy environment for your family

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Plover man taken into custody on reckless homicide charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A 34-year-old Plover man has been taken into custody on charges on 1st-degree reckless homicide in the death of a 6-month old infant.

News

Staying safe during outdoor Independence Day activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
Staying safe during outdoor Independence Day activities