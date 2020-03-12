Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive distributes products to five shelters in Marathon County

Volunteers will sort hundreds of donated hygiene products today that will be divvied and spread across five different crisis shelters in Marathon County Thursday.

Throughout February over 900 different businesses, schools and churches collected donations for the 28th annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive hosted by 88.5 The Family Radio. These products will be equally divided to 88 different crisis shelters throughout 15 different communities across northeast and central Wisconsin.

Collected items included cleaning supplies, feminine needs, toilet paper, diapers/baby care, hair care, deodorant, dental care, body lotion, laundry soap, kitchen trash bags, paper towels and face/bath soap, all of which are not covered by food stamps.

Items will stay in the county they were donated in. In Marathon County Hygiene products will go to The Community Center of Hope, The Community Corner Clubhouse, Peyton's Promise,

The Neighbors' Place, and the Salvation Army of Marathon County,

Volunteers will start sorting and distributing at 9 a.m. at the Neighbors Place.

In total last year the Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive received more than $400,000 worth of products.