Hello my name is: Garrett and Grace Dolan

"Everything is at the line, nothing to fall back on just have to go and give it a 100%." Assumption Senior Garrett Dolan said.

Whether he's at his practices or his cross country meets, Garret Dolan isn't used to people running next to him.

"Once you get to state all the fast people are there. So instead of having a bunch of people behind you they're all right with you and it's crazy to think about it's something I'm not used to," Garrett stated.

Garrett was the only member of the Assumption boys team that qualified for state.

"I knew that he was going no matter what," Grace Dolan added.

But his freshman sister Grace didn't want her brother to leave her in the dust.

"It was just me I needed to do it. It's just exciting to have the family do it," Grace explained.

Two siblings in the state meet is exciting, but it isn't anything new for the Dolan's. Garrett and Grace have three older siblings, who are well represented in the Assumption trophy case.

"If it weren't for my older brothers I don't know if I would be doing this sport honestly. Just watching my family succeed just gave me the motivation. Just mine as well try it, my family is good at it," Garrett said.

Good might be an understatement in this case. Three graduates from the program, two on the team, and two more headed that way. Not to mention four more younger siblings in elementary school. Opponents should get used to the Dolan's.

"It could be 10 more years until they're all gone from the program," Assumption cross country coach Jim Dolan joked.

Garrett placed 20th in the boys division 3 race for the state championship. Grace came in at 50th for the girls division 3 race.