Hedgehog stolen from Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

As we first told you this weekend, Green Bay Police are investigating the theft of an animal from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Today, staff at the Wildlife Sanctuary tell us they are devastated over the disappearance of Clover the hedgehog.

She may be tiny, but the 3-year-old hedgehog has a big role at the Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Clover needed some special needs and we're able to provide that, and Clover goes out on programs, she goes out in the community, she's been with us a little over a year, and we just have fallen in love with her. She's been a great addition," says Lori Bankson, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Curator of Animals.

Saturday morning, staff discovered Clover's cage empty.

"It's a locked cage. It's very secure, but somebody went in there and pried it up, unfortunately," says Bankson.

Green Bay Police are now investigating and believe Clover was taken sometime Friday afternoon.

Bankson says outside of her staff's care Clover is at risk and is urging whoever has her to bring her back.

"They have special care considerations, and they have spikes all over their bodies so if you don't know what you're doing that can be dangerous, but they also have special needs for their skin. They have a special skin condition with that, also, so it's really important that if she can come home. So if anybody has any tip, anything at all, call them anonymously, call us here, but definitely we'll take her back no questions asked," says Bankson.

For now, staff at the Wildlife Sanctuary holds out hope they'll see Clover again.

"Every animal that lives here is a member of our group, and there's a lot of people with a lot of broken hearts right now," says Bankson.

Anyone with information on Clover's whereabouts is asked to contact Green Bay Police, Crime Stoppers, or the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.