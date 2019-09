Marshfield Police say a pick-up truck was washed into a ditch during a heavy rainstorm last week.

Police say on Sept. 11 around 8:30 a.m. a teen was driving on S. Hume Avenue near E 24th Street when his truck was moved by the force of high water. The truck was pushed into a ditch and disabled. The driver was able to get out of the truck on his own.

The vehicle was towed from the ditch.

During the heavy rain, two other roads in Marshfield were considered impassible.