Heavy snow and high winds cause thousands of power outages

As of 10:20 a.m. Wisconsin Public Service is reporting 20,000 customers are without power across North and Central Wisconsin.

NewsChannel 7 Meteorologists say the snow we're seeing is very heavy, and full of water. That's causing a lot of weight issues.

We're also seeing high winds, which are compounding the problem. NewsChannel 7 Meteorologists expect gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour today.

The National Weather service says trees, tree limbs and power lines are down across Vilas County because of the heavy snow.

You can keep an eye on outages in your area using the WPS outage map here.