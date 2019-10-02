Heavy rain leads to flooding, closing roads and schools in Madison

Heavy rains from Tuesday into Wednesday are affecting south-central Wisconsin

Streets around the Sylvee on Madison's east side Tuesday night.

In Madison, streets downtown and on the east side were affected by high waters, making travel difficult.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Madison had update for these roads: First and Johnson closed (drivers should take East Washington at Aberg), First closed from E. Washington to Johnson, Johnson closed from Fordem to Sixth, Third closed from Packers to Dayton, Second at Dayton closed, Dayton from Sixth to First, Sixth from Dayton to Packers closed.

"The public should continue to be cautious when deciding where to park, drive or be overnight, especially if the location has previously flooded before. Intense rainfall will cause roads to flood again," according to the city's engineering division.

For the latest on city roads click here.

Residents are asked to report significant flooding to City Engineering Operations 608-266-4430.

In Richland, schools are delayed two hours on Wednesday, because of water on the roads. WIS 130 is closed in both directions between County JJ and County B because of flooding.

If you have photos and videos of the severe storms, please share them with NBC15 here: