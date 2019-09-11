Heavy rain causes street flooding in Marshfield

The Marshfield Police Department said N Galvin Avenue near Fillmore is impassible due to heavy rain and flooding.

Police urged drivers to also avoid N. Oak Ave near the Marshfield Clinic helipad. According to a post on department’s Facebook page, the road flooding comes and goes dependent on how hard the rain is coming down.

NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist Austin Kopnitsky said the lastst models show once the first round of showers and storms are gone, we could see another line develop in central Wisconsin, which would continue tracking south after that. Some of those storms could be strong to severe as well if they do end up firing up pretty rapidly. There is a slight risk for severe weather in central Wisconsin for Wednesday. The main threat is strong winds, but we could also see large hail and a small chance for an isolated tornado.

