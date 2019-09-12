Heavy rain causes Yellow River to reach flood stage

In Pittsville the Yellow River is at flood stage due to recent heavy rains. The river is going up its banks and flooding trees and even the local park.

Fire Chief Gerald Minor is warning people to stay away from the river for now. "We usually see this in the Spring with ice jams. I have looked at it and its backed into the park now. It depends on what we get for rain. It's not always what we get here but what we get to the north of us."

The river will continue to flood as storms continue to pass through the area.