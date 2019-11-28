UPDATE: 1 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting at shuttered Stevens Point hotel

One person is hospitalized after a shooting at the now-closed Comfort Suites in Stevens Point early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 300 block of Division Street N around 3:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a press release from the Stevens Point Police Department.

First responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is now being treated at a nearby hospital.

Four people were found inside the hotel, which is under construction. A 24-year-old man is now in custody on charges of attempted homicide. All four were living at the hotel while working on construction, according to police.

The hotel has been closed since May due to water damage, mold issues and just deteriorating construction. In September, the city of Stevens Point gave the hotel's owners 60 days to fix up the place but the public has been barred from entry.

