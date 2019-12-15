Hearts of Hope delivers gifts to hundreds of local children

About 120 families in need received Christmas gifts Sunday, thanks to Hearts of Hope Christmas ministry.

Needy families are located within the D.C. Everest School District with the help of counselors, and Hearts of Hope partners with organizations like Payton’s Promise and local businesses to provide personalized gifts, food and family games.

"We touch base with all of them. Each child receives a new shirt, pair of pants, gift, toy, book. They receive a family gift, cause we really think it's important to promote family time, whether it's a game, a movie or sleds to go outside," said Sarah Luedtke, the Hearts of Hope team manager.

Members of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Rothschild, together with local organizations, adopted about 350 kids and hand-delivered their gifts ahead of Christmas.

“We try to make this program as personal as we can. We reach out to them to find out, what are their needs? How can we better help them? In November, we meet with all of them, and if they need any winter clothes... we want to make sure we can help them with all the cold season Wisconsin brings,” said Luedtke.