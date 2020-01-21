Healthy tailgating dips with Wisconsin potatoes

The Green Bay Packers might be out of the Super Bowl but that doesn't mean your game day snacks should stop.

Sarah Agena joined the News at Noon to show us how to amaze football fans and foodies alike by serving traditional snacks with a healthy twist.

Trio Dip and Potatoes is a twist on chips and dip using a variety of roasted petite potatoes instead of chips. Agena says guests won't miss the chips and they'll be getting an extra dose of nutrients like potassium and vitamin C with the quick and easy substitution.

Trio Dip and Potatoes

Prep Time: 45 mins

Cook Time: 40 mins

Serves: 8

Potatoes:

1.5 lbs Petite Medley Potatoes

1/2 cup Butter

1/8 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Pepper

2 Tbsp Chives

Queso Dip:

10 oz Raw cooking chorizo

1/2 cup Onion, finely diced

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

1 cup Cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups Habanero cheddar, grated

Beer Cheese Dip:

3 Tbsp All-purpose flour

3 Tbsp Butter

1/3 cup Onion, finely diced

12 oz Beer

2 cups Jalapeño cheese, grated

Ranch Dip:

1/2 cup Ranch dressing

1 Tbsp Fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation

1. Make the Potatoes:

2. Preheat oven to 425 °F

3. Melt butter in a small skillet or microwave. On a sheet pan, add all ingredients and coat potatoes well. Place in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet.

4. Bake in oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Flip often and baste potatoes.

5. Make the Queso Dip (see notes for prep and cook time):

6. Remove casing from chorizo sausage. In a small skillet, over medium heat, brown chorizo.

7. After meat loses the pink color (two minutes), add diced onion and garlic. Continue cooking for approximately eight minutes until crispy, breaking up the meat into small pieces.

8. Remove from heat and set aside.

9. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and habanero cheese. Add chorizo mixture and mix well.

10. Transfer mixture into a 6” casserole dish and set aside. Place into oven when potatoes have 15 minutes cooking time left.

11. Make the Beer Cheese Dip (see notes for prep and cook time):

12. In a medium pot, over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and cook for two minutes stirring often with wooden spoon. Add flour and continue cooking for three minutes until everything is cohesive and looks like wet sand.

13. Reduce heat to medium low, and slowly, add beer, stirring until well combined.

14. Slowly add cheese while continuing to stir. Remove from heat and set aside.

15. Make the Ranch Dip:

16. Add your favorite ranch dressing to a bowl and stir in chopped parsley. Make sure the parsley is evenly distributed.

17. Remove Potatoes and Queso Dip from oven. Transfer dips to small bowls and serve.

