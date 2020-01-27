Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way your body metabolizes glucose, or your blood sugar, and impacts 90 - 95% of people with diabetes in the U.S.

Jennifer Clark and Justine Riesterer discuss the Healthy Living with Diabetes program (WSAW photo)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that the rate of those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes is a growing health problem. But there are local resources that can help you better manage your health and get you back on track to living well.

Jennifer Clark from the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin and Justine Riesterer, a health educator with Bridge Community Health Clilnic in Wausau discussed how the Healthy Living with Diabetes program offers such a resource.

"It's a six-week evidence based program, geared toward those currently living with diabetes, so type 1, type 2 or those recently diagnosed with prediabetes or sometimes we tend to see caregivers who are caring for someone with diabetes," Clark explained.

The program provides tools to better help manage the diabetes, such as healthy eating and exercise. Participants will also learn to set goals, problem-solve, improve blood sugar, make healthy food choices and new solutions to live well.

The program will be held at Bridge Community Health Clinic, located at 1810 N. Second Street in Wausau on Fridays from February 7 to March 20 from 9:30 a.m. - noon.

You can register for the program by calling (715) 848-4884.

A contribution of $10.00 for the full six-week session is suggested, but is not required to attend.