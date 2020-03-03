Nutritious, delicious and easy ideas to get back on the healthy track

March is National Nutritious Month. This is when we focus on the importance of making smart food choices and learning healthy eating habits to take with us the rest of the year.

Carolyn O'Neil discusses ideas for healthy options to add to our diets (WZAW photo)

We spoke to registered dietitian Carolyn O'Neil, who shared a couple nutritious and easy choices for you and your family.

"The theme this year, which I really love, is "Eat Right. Bite, bite, bite. That's because good nutrition doesn't have to be overwhelming or restrictive. Small goals and changes can really have a big impact on our overall health."

O'Neil partnered with Crystal Farms and Bubble Bee to offer healthy alternatives.

"Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps offers a low-carb, gluten free alternative for bread. They provide up to eight grams of protein, with around 100 calories per slice."

She said they're also perfect for those on a Keto diet. For more on this product, visit crystalfarmscheese.com

Another item O'Neil shared was a way to add more seafood into your diet.

"Bubble Bee canned and pouched tuna is so great for at home or on the go. Tuna, if you didn't know, is lower in calories, total fat and saturated fat than the leanest cuts of beef or chicken."

For more on this product, visit bumblebee.com

She said these items are about adding to your diet that really counts, and that it's not what we're avoiding or taking away.

