Health system leaders finalize Marshfield Clinic, Ascension acquisition

Four months after it was announced Marshfield Clinic would buy Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital, The Diagnostic & Treatment Center, and Flambeau Hospital, plans have been finalized.

According to a news release, Dr. Susan Turney, MCHS CEO, Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital stated becoming a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System is a defining moment for the future of healthcare for people in Weston and the Wausau area.

“The agreement signals our organization’s continued commitment to health care in rural Wisconsin and to serving patients on their terms,” stated Turney. “By combining our exceptional group of providers with our own hospitals, health plan and research institute, we are able to provide truly comprehensive and cutting-edge care to our patients. We are excited to bring this model of care to the Wausau/Weston area, which will be fully realized with the acquisition of St. Clare’s Hospital.”

“We came to this agreement with the best interests of our patients, communities and associates in mind in the context of the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape in Wisconsin and nationally. Ascension and MCHS are working diligently on a smooth transition to ensure that Ascension St. Clare’s continues to provide the compassionate care that has been its hallmark since the hospital opened 14 years ago,” stated Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin, and Senior Vice President, Ascension. “Ascension will continue to deliver faithbased, personalized care to the communities we serve through our integrated system in Central and Northern Wisconsin.”

The acquisition also means Marshfield Clinic would not built a hospital in Wausau, as previous plans stated.

