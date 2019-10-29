Health professionals discuss shift in tobacco use

Tobacco use is changing, and health experts in Wisconsin want to change the way people think about tobacco and the approach to studying smoking.

Popular vaping products on the market (WSAW Photo).

People from around the state gathered in Wausau at a meeting sponsored by Marshfield Clinic and the Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition to discuss the 2020-2025 Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Control State Plan for focusing efforts to reduce smoking.

They talked at the meeting about adjusting the way people think about tobacco use since many products now look like pens and flash drives as opposed to cigarettes. There are now many flavors on the market.

"The biggest issue is still that it's the number one cause of preventable death and disease," said Jenna Flynn, public health educator for the Marathon County Health Department.

The Partnership for Tobacco Free Wisconsin wants people to see that the tobacco products out there are harder than ever to recognize, and the effects of some of the newer products are still unclear.

“This may be the tip of the iceberg," said Darcie Warren, the coalition coordinator for the Statewide Tobacco Prevention Coalition partnership for a tobacco free Wisconsin, a project of the American Lung Association.

They're also changing the way they collect and use smoking data.

"We're looking at the data differently, and trying to focus on the tobacco related disparities that exist," said Warren.

16% of U.S. adults smoke, a downward trend. But the State of Tobacco in Wisconsin study says 37% of Native Americans, 29% of people diagnosed with depression and 29% of people who make less than $24,999 smoke tobacco.

"You see these big gaps by education, by income, by race and ethnicity. African Americans and Native Americans and even lesbian, gay and bisexual people have much higher rates of smoking," said Warren.

Prevention specialists are also concerned about tobacco use in kids through popular vaping products. The 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey done by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction found that 51% of high school seniors in Marathon County reported having tried vaping, which the Centers for Disease Control now links to 34 deaths in the U.S.

“We only saw vaping and e-cigarettes come on to the scene about a decade ago. We might just be seeing the first illnesses related with breathing in that aerosol and what it does to your lungs,” said Warren.