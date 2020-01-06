Health experts rank the top diets for 2020

For the third year in a row, a report by U.S. News and World Report ranks the Mediterranean diet the best overall diet for its combination of being easy to follow and healthy.

The report considers factors like balance, maintainability and taste in 35 different diets.

The Mediterranean diet remains best overall for the third year in a row. The diet focuses on eating less red meat, sugar and saturated fat, and more simple, plant-based foods.

People following the diet may see the benefits of stronger bones and reduced risk for several diseases including diabetes.

The popular ketogenic diet came in near the bottom of the list. The diet restricts your carbohydrate intake levels that many nutritionists feel are unhealthy.

Experts say while the ketogenic diet can be a good quick start diet for fast weight loss, it also includes high levels of protein, fats and dairy to replace the lack of carbohydrates, which can contribute to heart and other chronic disease.

The health experts in this report say that though fast weight loss plans are temporarily effective, they are not easy to maintain and typically do not provide a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

