Health care workers in central Wisconsin reusing face masks over multiple shifts

Hospitals across central and northern Wisconsin are now reusing face masks amid a critical nationwide shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the wake of the global COVID-19 epidemic.

\

"We are not okay," said one health care worker in direct patient care, whose name and employment was verified but is being held anonymous due to them not having authorization to speak to media. "We are contaminating ourselves, patients, and the public."

Friday, Governor Tony Evers announced the creation of a PPE website for the sale and donation of unused equipment to a state-distributed stockpile. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to donate or sell their PPE at fair market prices to the stockpile, which the state Emergency Operations Center will redistribute to communities in need.

A spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic told NewsChannel 7 that staff are now issued a simple surgical mask for reuse over the length of three shifts, which is not replaced unless the mask becomes torn or soiled.

"We’re fortunate that many companies, organizations and individuals have come forward to donate their unused medical PPE. We monitor our supply throughout the day and are seeking additional resources from wherever possible," spokesperson Jeff Starck said in an emailed statement.

Aspirus and Ascension have also implemented guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which under contingency guidelines allows for the limited reuse of face masks and up to five times reuse of the medical-grade, tightly-fitted N95 respirators.

For staff working in the Aspirus COVID-19 ICUs, every time a staff member leaves the unit is counted as one use out of five, according to a spokesperson. Staff members in Aspirus's COVID-19 units leave the unit every two hours.

Ascension, a 24-hospital network, did not specify how many times they were reusing masks but said they were complying with CDC guidance and that they did not yet have issues with their current supply. Aspirus, which operates ten hospitals across north central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, has also affirmed to media on several occasions that they are exploring alternative ways to maintain their supply chain, and that their current PPE supply was not yet severely impacted.

While both Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are accepting donations of sewn cloth masks, Marshfield Clinic's eight hospitals are strictly using them for patients while Aspirus is keeping them in reserve in the event of a severe shortage. CDC guidance indicates that cloth masks are to be used as a final resort for health care workers, but do not qualify as true PPE due to their inadequate protection.

The state has received almost 105,000 N95 masks and almost 261,000 surgical masks from the national stockpile of medical equipment, and has also requested assistance from FEMA.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases are still numbered in single digits across counties in central Wisconsin, but experts warn that the community spread is already likely far wider. Meanwhile, statewide, DHS officials said on Friday that in a best-case scenario, cases across the state will peak in the next two to three weeks rather than later--and that the peak would be lower due to social distancing measures.

"Even if we see a doubling between now and a week from now with cases, it doesn't mean we're not doing the right thing right now," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases said. "Without social distancing, the spread may happen during summer."

Wednesday, the state unveiled projections with a worst-case scenario outbreak infecting 22,000 people across the state by April 8. Friday, officials clarified that the number would include all infections, not just tests returned as positive.

Investigative reporter Naomi Kowles is covering COVID-19's impact on health care across central Wisconsin. Stories, concerns and tips can be shared at naomi.kowles@wsaw.com