"He was one of my best friends.": Suicide crisis number to be on student ID's at Wausau West

Suicide is devastating. The effects of a loved one taking his or her own life are far-reaching for those left behind, known as suicide survivors, who often experience impacts to their own mental health.

Elli Patrick knows the feeling of loss.

"He was one of my best friends, my best guy friend," Elli said.

Her wausau west classmate, who was one of her closest friends, died by suicide earlier this summer.

"It was insanely difficult for my daughter and myself... crushing," Elli's mom, Robin Patrick expressed.

But the mother and daughter took action to bring something positive out of it.

"It wasn't my idea," said Robin. "His cousin came to me and said, 'what can we do to make a difference?' and she said maybe have info on back of card, and I said 'brilliant'."

That info is the suicide crisis hotline, that would be printed on the back of every student ID card at the high school.

"After this happened, I don't want this to happen again. I want people to know they can contact people and where to go to get help," said Elli.

Robin then took that idea to Wausau West Principal Jeb Steckbauer.

"Steckbauer's approval.. I didn't know he was going to do it. I contacted him a month ago and didn't find out until registration. I could just hug him," Robin said.

"I want people to feel like they can reach out to other people and not feel scared to," Elli added.

Thanks to a fast-tracked process, the ID cards are already done, so students can have a possible life-saving tool in their hands this fall.

"I bet if he had known about it possibly he might have wanted to try to call someone," said Elli.

"We're never going to save everybody but if it can help some, whether a simple ID card, if we have ideas then we need to pursue it," added Robin. "This is the second leading cause of death with teenagers."

Robin and Elli's hope is to make it a statewide initiative in all schools.

"I'm in contact with the Governor's Office and the Department of Education and will try to make this a broader thing. If it makes a difference in one person's life that's it," Robin said.

The latest Marathon County Health report done by the United Way shows mental health and substance use are the two primary challenge areas that our community is dealing with today. Adolescents are a big part of that data group.

Nationwide, statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Health shows that suicide is the third leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24.

"So it's definitely an area that we need to be paying attention to and finding solutions for," said Christine Ellis, clinical director and counselor at True North Counseling and Wellness in Wausau.

Ellis said mental illness is a big factor that leads to suicide.

Some warning signs she says to look out for include behavior or mood changes, talking about dying and isolation.

The suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If you or a loved one are in need of help, it's readily available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.