A man had a cardiac arrest at Franck's Gym. A community jumped to his aid.

On October 8, Tom King was about 35 minutes into his workout at Franck’s Gym in Wausau when everything suddenly went black.

Tom King hugging WFD engineer Bob Rode on October 17, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

“I had a couple of weights…as soon as I set them on the rack, to set them down, I sensed a little dizziness. And then darkness came from all sides, like a tunnel,” King recalled. “It went totally black…and I woke up in the hospital.”

Between those two memories—going black and waking up at Aspirus hospital—is a story of a second chance at life, made possible by CPR-trained gym employees and paramedics doing what they do every day of their careers.

Bryan Franck, the owner at Franck’s Gym, says King fell on his shoulder as the heart attack happened. Bystanders and employees jumped into action, gym employee Victoria Gartmann called 911, and a dispatcher helped her through what to do next.

“We just started CPR,” Gartmann remembered later. “The dispatch was talking me through it.”

For the few minutes between making the call and paramedics arriving on scene, bystanders like Chad Stich and employees like fitness instructor Carla Tautges worked to keep King alive.

Jacob DeClerc was one of four paramedics who responded that day.

“He was turning blue, and having a hard time breathing,” DeClerc said, describing what dispatchers told him from the 911 call. DeClerc, firefighter & paramedic Tyler Becker, Lieutenant Jim Whitehead, and engineer Bob Rode, all of Wausau Fire Department, were on scene within minutes.

“We were able to get a heartbeat back,” DeClerc said. They started advanced life support protocols, including an IV and medication, and restarted King’s heart with three electrical shocks.

On Thursday, paramedics got an opportunity that rarely comes along in their careers. Tom King came to the WFD to meet the paramedic team who saved him, as well as the gym employees and community members who had performed CPR on him until paramedics had arrived.

“We try to approach everything doing the best we can with every job,” Lt. Whitehead told King. “And a lot of times the outcome is beyond our control.”

It’s a sentiment DeClerc echoes. “For us, and the job that we work, we can go all our career without really knowing kind of the final outcome of a patient. So to have somebody come back to our fire station, standing upright talking with us, looking as great as Tom does right now--it’s nice to see that all the work and effort that we put into our patients really does have a positive outcome in the end.”

For King, the paramedics, and everyone who’d had a part in saving King’s life, Thursday was a time for hugs, gratitude and recalling the events of October 8.

“It happened so quickly,” Chad Stich recalled. “I think every citizen should have some basic CPR knowledge.” At Franck’s Gym, Franck says all of his employees are trained in basic CPR techniques.

The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation is donating $500 to the gym towards a purchase of an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to have on hand if any incidents like King’s arise again.

For King, it was time to reflect on a second chance at life.

“Fall colors have a little more brightness,” he said. “I’m a happy man.”

King was taken to Aspirus that day, and discharged later the same week with no deficits from the cardiac arrest. “It demonstrates that early onset of CPR and early electrical defibrillation has the power to save lives,” a press release from WFD noted.

“The rest is history,” King finished. “Here I am.”

