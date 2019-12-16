Sheriff's office asks property owners to help search for missing man

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking people who live or own property in southeastern Winnebago County, and even northern Fond du Lac County, to help find a 24-year-old man.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says Austin Cottrell was last seen on foot in the area of Stonewood Court in the Town of Black Wolf around midnight on Saturday, and possibly in the area of Doyle Lane a while later.

Because of the extreme cold, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding Cottrell.

"We need homeowners and property owners in the Town of Black Wolf and Town of Nekimi (east of I-41) to check to include buildings, outbuildings, closed portions of buildings, and vehicles -- essentially anywhere a person could enter to escape from the extreme elements," the sheriff's office said in a post Monday morning.

"If checking your own property you discover something that looks suspicious, please call us immediately on 911."

Authorities believe Cottrell was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks pullover with a T-shirt underneath, dark jeans, blue or black shoes and glasses.

The sheriff's office says there was an exhaustive search all day and into the night on Sunday with multiple law enforcement and firefighting agencies, K9s, a drone, ATVs, and a Coast Guard helicopter.

Deputies say if Cottrell was suffering from hypothermia, he could have been disoriented and lost his way. They hope that he found shelter.

The search will continue on Monday.

