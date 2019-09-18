Haunted Sawmill ready for another year of scares

It may still be September, but the sights and sounds of October are filling the air in Merrill, as the Haunted Sawmill prepares for its 9th season of operation.

The entrance to the Haunted Sawmill in Merrill, Wis. on Sept. 18, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

Wednesday night, a group of foreign exchange students from Merrill High School and members of their host families were able to get a sneak preview of the Haunted Sawmill, and see what kind of work goes on behind the scenes to put on this spooky production each year.

“It gives our actors a preview,” said Jerry Hersil, chairman of the Haunted Sawmill committee. “It’s a chance to see what they’re going to be doing during the haunt season.”

Hersil says that it’s an exciting year for the non-profit operation, which donates its earnings back to the community, providing opportunities for kids in Merrill. The volunteers have been hard at work since last October getting the haunted mill ready for visitors of all ages.

“Anybody who has been in the Haunted Sawmill before will not recognize it this year,” added Hersil. “We have revamped the entire building. The haunt is completely changed.”

Located on Hendricks Street, the Haunted Sawmill will be open for business Friday, October 4th, and remain open every weekend throughout the month of October.

