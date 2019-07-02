Hatley man charged with leading officers on 7-mile high-speed chase

Bond is set at $25,000 cash for the man accused of leading officers on a 7 mile chase reaching speed more than 100 mph.

Investigators attempted to stop Amos Wodora, 23, around 4:30 p.m. on June 27. Wodora has a Department of Corrections warrant. Court documents state he has lead Wausau Police on two other high speed chases.

Authorities located Wodora’s vehicle on Hwy 29 near Volkman Street. The vehicle traveled north on US 51. Police said the vehicle then exited at County Hwy N and then east on North Mountain Road.

According to court documents, an officer was directly behind the Wodora’s vehicle at the stop light on Rib Mountain Drive. Investigators said that’s when he turned north on Rib Mountain Drive, then west on Mallard Lane, before turning south into the parking lot of Gulliver’s Landing.

The reporting officer said while he was waiting for additional officers to arrive, the vehicle drove south on Rookery View Drive, a dead end, over the sidewalk and curb and southbound back onto Rib Mountain Drive while speeding.

The officer said he activated his lights and began a pursuit.

Officers said Wodora continued on Rib Mountain Drive before turning west on North Mountain Road. He turned south on Eagle Avenue, then east on Robin Lane with speeds near 60 mph. Police say he then turned south on County Road N and sped up, with speeds between 50 mph and 70 mph through traffic. Police say he drove through a red light at Cloverland. That’s when investigators said he drove the wrong way on the off ramp of US 51. A officer then attempted a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle on the on ramp, but was not successful.

Court documents state Wodora then drove south onto the US 51 ramp from County Hwy N and south on US 51 at speeds from 80 to 100 mph. He then went east on Hwy 29 traveling at 106 mph, according to the officer in pursuit.

Wodora exited at Business 51 in to Rothschild. The pursuit ended when police said he crashed into another vehicle at Alderson Street and Weston Avenue.

The officer drew his weapon, but Wodora had already got out of his vehicle and ran. A perimeter was set up and the Wodora was arrested a short time later.

According to court documents, Wodora said he was on meth and cocaine and had been drinking, although a preliminary breath test showed he had a breath test of 0.0%.

Investigators said Wodora said he drove into on-coming traffic because he believed officer would then end the pursuit.

The two people in the vehicle Wodora is accused of hitting suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He’s charged with eight counts including fleeing and officer and hit-and-run involving injuring.

Wodora is scheduled to return to court July 10. That’s when a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

