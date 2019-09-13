Harvested deer heads wanted for CWD testing

Hunters who harvest adult deer in Adams, Juneau, Marathon, Portage and Wood counties are asked to submit deer heads for CWD testing. A sample consists of the deer head with 3-5 inches of neck attached.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will do testing during the 2019 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons.

Click here to find a CWD sampling drop-off location.

"We're grateful for hunters making that extra effort to have their deer sampled for CWD, and to support them, we continue to make access to sampling simpler, faster and easier each year," stated Tami Ryan, DNR Acting Director for the Bureau of Wildlife Management. "Each deer sample is important because it brings us closer to our goal and ultimately contributes to an accurate understanding of the health of Wisconsin's deer herd."

Hunters will also need to have their harvest authorization number, harvest location and contact information when submitting a sample.

White-tailed deer baiting and feeding are currently prohibited in Adams, Juneau, Marathon, Portage, and Wood counties.

