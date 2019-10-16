Harvest time doubles for farmers dealing with wet conditions

It’s been a race against Mother Nature the whole year for Wisconsin farmers and the fall months are no different as many try to quickly harvest their crops.

“We started harvesting about 10 days ago,” said Tony Brey, Brey Cycle Farm in Door County. “Our process that would normally take about 10 days will take closer to 15-20 days because of the challenging conditions.”

Saturated fields have forced Brey to harvest his fields differently this year by using lighter equipment to avoid getting stuck., but using more equipment requires more people too.

“We have to have what are called carts. We are chopping into carts and then we have to drive those by tractors out of the field or even in some cases onto the road to dump into trucks to transport back to the farm,” said Brey. “A neighboring farmer let us borrow a cart until they needed it, so it’s definitely a case of farmers helping each other out, but we purchased another cart to help get the harvest done.”

It’s certainly not ideal, but Brey hopes the strong winds on Wednesday will help dry out the fields a bit more as they continue to harvest over the next few days.

“I know farmers are doing their best to be safe and keep roads cleaned up, but I would ask if you are driving through or see someone harvesting, just slow down so everyone stays safe so we can work together to get through this challenging fall,” said Brey.

On a positive note, Brey said their corn crop looks pretty good considering all the rain this year so they should have enough feed for their 450 cows.

