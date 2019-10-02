Harvest Fest to be held Saturday in downtown Wausau

Saturday, hundreds of families are expected to attend the annual Harvest Fest on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Each year the free event offers numerous activities for both children and parents. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items in exchange for a pumpkin.

List of events

Greenheck Pumpkin Patch - The 400 Block (1 pumpkin for kids 10 & under with donation of nonperishable food item which will go to the Neighbor's Place - collected by Peyton's Promise)

Pumpkin Carving Demos by Ian Rasmussen

Henna Tattoos presented by KerberRose

Kids Harvest Games presented by Great Lakes Cheese

Fire Trucks (10am-Noon) - The 400 Block

Wausau PD K-9 Unit (1-2pm) - The 400 Block

Live Animals - The 400 Block

Fall Crafts by the CVA - The 400 Block

Photo Booth by CoVantage Credit Union - The 400 Block

Face Painting by Rasmussen College - The 400 Block

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides presented by Tundraland - The 400 Block

Fall Craft Activities by the Marathon County Historical Society - The 400 Block

Food Vendors - The 400 Block

Wausau Children's Museum - Wausau Center Mall

Pumpkin Decorating - St. Paul's UCC parking lot at 4th & Washington

Story Time (10:30 a..m.) & Crafts (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) - Marathon County Public Library

"On the Moove Program" by the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture - The 400 Block

Coloring with Imaginar Adventures - The 400 Block

Harvest Fest is presented by Greenheck.

