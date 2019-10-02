Harvest Fest to be held Saturday in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Saturday, hundreds of families are expected to attend the annual Harvest Fest on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Each year the free event offers numerous activities for both children and parents. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items in exchange for a pumpkin.
List of events
Greenheck Pumpkin Patch - The 400 Block (1 pumpkin for kids 10 & under with donation of nonperishable food item which will go to the Neighbor's Place - collected by Peyton's Promise)
Pumpkin Carving Demos by Ian Rasmussen
Henna Tattoos presented by KerberRose
Kids Harvest Games presented by Great Lakes Cheese
Fire Trucks (10am-Noon) - The 400 Block
Wausau PD K-9 Unit (1-2pm) - The 400 Block
Live Animals - The 400 Block
Fall Crafts by the CVA - The 400 Block
Photo Booth by CoVantage Credit Union - The 400 Block
Face Painting by Rasmussen College - The 400 Block
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides presented by Tundraland - The 400 Block
Fall Craft Activities by the Marathon County Historical Society - The 400 Block
Food Vendors - The 400 Block
Wausau Children's Museum - Wausau Center Mall
Pumpkin Decorating - St. Paul's UCC parking lot at 4th & Washington
Story Time (10:30 a..m.) & Crafts (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) - Marathon County Public Library
"On the Moove Program" by the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture - The 400 Block
Coloring with Imaginar Adventures - The 400 Block
Harvest Fest is presented by Greenheck.