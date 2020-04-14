Harmless Facebook quiz or scam?

While most of us are under stay-at-home orders, many more are turning to social media as a fun distraction. And while a Facebook quiz may seem harmless, it could be a chance for scammers to steal your personal information.

Susan Bach, the northeast Wisconsin regional director for the Better Business Bureau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday live from Appleton to explain how it works.

“You may see a friendly quiz that your friend posted with answers, inviting you to join in, but some of these questions are really going to lead to very personal information revealed on your Facebook profile, like your first car, your home street address, your high school.”

Bach said these are often answers to security questions linked to credit card companies or banking accounts.

She said those security-like questions should serve as a red flag for social media users, that the quiz is part of a scam.

“Don’t answer things that you know are security questions,” she said. “Really, people could be collecting information from you for various purposes.”

Not all social media quizzes are a data collection scam, but the BBB cautions users to be careful about what they share online. Social media data and quiz answers can be used to steal your identity or enable a scammer to impersonate you to your friends and family.

To report a scam or familiarize yourself with the scams out there, visit www.bbb.org/scamtracker