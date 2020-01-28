Happy Birthday! Oprah Winfrey turns 66 years old

Television host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her 66th birthday Wednesday.

Winfrey began her career as a trailblazing anchor and reporter in Tennessee. After a stop in Baltimore, she would take over hosting duties for a local talk show in Chicago. It was the beginning of what became one of the most successful media empires in television history.

Oprah’s local talk show became a hit, and it eventually became syndicated. The Emmy-winning daytime talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” would become a television ratings juggernaut during its 25-year run from 1986 - 2011. She became the first woman to both own and produce her own television show.

Winfrey is also known for her book club, magazine and the Oprah Winfrey Network, which her company has a partial stake in.

Along with her success, Winfrey has given back in charitable ways. She is a dedicated activist for children, and she is known for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. She is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As far as birthdays go, few will top the surprises Oprah received for her 50th birthday on her talk show. Check out everyone who showed up!