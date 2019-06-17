Investigators identify suspect, deputies in Little Chute officer-involved shooting

UPDATE:

Jakeus Meltz

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has identified a man injured in an officer-involved shooting, and the deputies who opened fire.

Investigators say 43-year-old Jakeus A. Meltz is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The deputies were identified as Sgt. Chris DeVries and Deputy Marvin Gramajo. They were not hurt. Both deputies are on administrative leave, which is policy in officer-involved shooting investigations.

Events unfolded at noon Sunday. The Shiocton Police Department was called to a domestic disturbance between Meltz and his wife. Meltz took off before officers arrived at the scene.

"Family informed deputies Meltz was sending text messages indicating he was suicidal and looking to get shot by police," reads a statement from Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

The family believed Meltz had a gun and was serious about the threats.

At about 7:47 p.m., deputies located Meltz walking on Moasis Dr. at Buchanan St. in Little Chute.

"Meltz was uncooperative and tried to flee from deputies," says the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Meltz made movement toward his waist area and two deputies fired shots "to stop the threat."

Meltz had a gun, investigators say. It was located at the scene.

Meltz received treatment at the scene. He was then transported to a local hospital. The Sheriff's Office says Meltz is in critical condition.

Sgt. DeVries is a 9-year veteran of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Gramajo is a 3-year veteran of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. State law requires an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

UPDATE:

Names could be released Monday afternoon, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

