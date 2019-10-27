Halloween Aid supports family of recovering lineman

Families got their Halloween fix at a Wisconsin Rapids home for the annual Fright for Life Halloween Aid party.

The party has trick or treating, a DJ and a haunted corn maze all organized by one woman in her backyard.

This year, the proceeds are going to help one family on their long road to recovery.

"I'm a Halloween nut, I love it more than I love Christmas,” said Bonita Wolosek, the organizer of the event that happens every year on the Sunday before Halloween.

"This has become the event, in Rapids, that everybody goes to for Halloween," she said.

Over the past 10 years, they've given away more than $130,000 to local families. But this year, for their 11th year, Wolosek said it was a no brainer for them to help the family of Brian Ortner, a lineman who was paralyzed cleaning storm debris after a bad storm last July.

"All of the money will go to help our family adjust to this new paralyzed life we're going to live,” said Amy Ortner, Brian’s wife.

Ortner's family wants to build a more accessible house for him to move into after he returns from getting treated in Colorado.

"The oven you can roll under, so that he can cook, sink same thing, all the light switches will be within his reach,” said Ortner.

And it was obvious, the whole neighborhood is there to help.

"With the community support, we know that we can have a life that is somewhat what it used to be,” said Ortner.