Blues hall of fame legend tours in the northwoods

For 12 consecutive years, blues had a musical heavy weight touring the world. This weekend the Blues Hall of Fame musician is sharing his talents in the northwoods.

Michael Charles will play two shows; one in Wausau and the other in Arbor Vitae as part of his “Michael Charles Soundtracked 2019" tour.

Charles' musical pilgrimage started over five decades ago in his birth place Melbourne, Australia.

Through the next twenty years, and now a eight times Grammy elected artist, Michael Charles enjoyed being featured in numerous television and radio broadcasts and several music magazines, along with gracing countless stages and pages including Chicago Blues Fest, Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest, Windy City Live Television, WGN TV, JBTV, The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun Times, and The College Music Journal. In 2015 Michael Charles received the extreme honor of an induction into the Blues Hall of Fame.

After numerous trips back and forth, Michael Charles made the monumental and life changing decision to make America his home.

In 2016 Australian film producer started work on a documentary chronicling the musical career of Michael Charles. The Documentary was released in spring of 2018. And the DVD was release in spring of 2019. It is an inspirational film of his journey of passion, determination and the belief in oneself.

Concerts:

Daly’s in Wausau Friday, July 19th at 8 p.m.

Headlining The Northwood’s Harley Full Throttle Party in Arbor Vitae.

Website for more information: http://www.michaelcharles.us