Hall of Famer and former Packer Willie Davis dies

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Packers great Willie Davis died at the age of 85.

"It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie's extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay's winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations."

Davis was traded to the Packers in 1960 after spending two seasons in Cleveland.

Davis spent 10 seasons with the Packers. He tallied two interceptions and 22 fumbles recovered over his career. He was named to the All-NFL Team five times.

Davis did not miss a single game in his 12-year career.

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.