The Clark County Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook Thursday night that the westbound lane of Highway 29 near Curtiss is shutdown.

According to the the 511 Wisconsin website, the area has been closed since 8:20 p.m. Thursday for a crash.

Deputies said traffic is being rerouted. They warned that if you do have to drive to slow down since the roads are pretty slick.

This is a still-developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the very latest.