HOM Furniture in Wausau holds ribbon cutting

The ribbon is officially cut on the new HOM Furniture store in the Wausau Center Mall. It's located in the old Younkers store.

HOM Furniture has been open for about a month now, but Tuesday the Wausau Chamber officially welcomed the business to the Wausau area. The CEO said he's optimistic about the store's and the mall's future, even after hearing news the city is encouraging the owners to sell the mall.

"You know we're thinking there are going to be some good opportunities; whether they are going to add multilevel housing to it or office. Just somebody getting involved in it is going to be more interested in turning it into an asset," said Rodney Johansen.

Johansen said the feedback from the community so far has been pretty favorable. A hiring event is being planned to bring on about a half dozen more salespeople.