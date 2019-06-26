HOM Furniture Store opens its doors in Wausau Centre Friday

HOM Furniture Store will open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday. HOM Furniture CEO Rod Johansen said he'd been trying to open a store in Wausau for years.

The furniture will open inside the Wausau Centre which is known to some people in the area as "the dying mall". Johansen told NewsChannel 7 Reporter Emily Boyer he's not concerned that reputation will have any bearing on the store's success.

"People will travel up to 100 miles at least to come to this store and we're dependent on mall traffic at all. We'll take it because it's customers but we don't depend on it" he said.

The Wausau location is the 18th HOM Furniture store to open since the company started 43 years ago. It's the second to open this year after another opened in January in Minneapolis.