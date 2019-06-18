HGTV's "Kitchen Cousin" Anthony Carrino shares grilling tips

As one of HGTV’s Kitchen Cousins, Anthony Carrino is known for his creative design and functional space planning. He spends his days overseeing projects that make the ‘indoors’ beautiful, but what you don’t know is, when the job is done, the project he really wants to oversee is a perfectly grilled meal.

67182121 - grilling barbecue ribs on flaming grill

Like so many Americans, Carrino is passionate about his food and particularly about how – and where -it’s cooked. Now that America’s backyards are open for summer festivities, this grilling aficionado joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 from New York via satellite on Tuesday, to share his tips to make your Fourth of July party put the usual neighborhood fireworks to shame, as well as:

• His secret obsession with grilling

• Hot trends for cooking outside this summer – including some fresh regional recipes

• The muscle behind the meat – why equipment matters

