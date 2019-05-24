UPDATE: Judge rules Girl Scout crash suspect will have trial in Chippewa Co.

The man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in Lake Hallie has entered a plea.

Colten Treu, accused of killing three Girl Scouts, a parent and critically injuring a fourth girl in a hit-and-run

Colten Treu, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Friday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

A judge also ruled that the trial will happen in Chippewa County, despite the fact that last week, Treu's legal counsel argued he could not get a fair trial in Chippewa County.

Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up litter on Highway P in Lake Hallie. Treu is facing 11 criminal counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The four people killed in the crash were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, from Lafayette. A fifth girl was injured.

According to the criminal complaint filed in November, Treu bought a can of air duster the morning of the crash.

It goes on to say he and a passenger were huffing the chemicals just prior to the crash. Treu's passenger noticed he was "out of it" and tried to grab the wheel. It said after the two fought over the wheel, the truck went over the crossing lanes, going into the ditch and hitting the girls.

The complaint said Treu went to his home right after the crash and parked his truck in the driveway. It said he had another person put the truck in the garage.

The complaint said a deputy was able to follow a fluid trail that led police to Treu's garage, where the vehicle, a black Ford F-150 was located.

