Gyms able to reopen, take different approaches

Gyms can now reopen for business after nearly two months of having to shut their doors.

"Oh my goodness, I'm thinking it was March 20,” said Bryan Franck, owner of Franck’s Gym in Wausau.

The overwhelming feeling is happiness and relief, but gym owners also know that they have to be on top of their game when it comes to their new normal. It's not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Nearly two months after shutting their doors, Franck's gym was back open for business Thursday.

“I was here at 7:30, my staff was here at 7,” said Franck. “And they were explaining to that person 7 o’clock what our procedures were going to be, so they were here right away."

About a mile from Franck's, it was a good day at Rising Son MMA, too.

"I was pretty pumped,” said Lah Thao, owner of Rising Son. “Pumped, at the same time I was nervous because I was like 'Ok, it's a big responsibility.’ We want to be able to open back up, but we want to do it safely for all of our customers."

Rising Son will wait until Monday to open, with shortened classes, and all with martial arts that don't require close contact.

"It's a little more challenging,” says Thao. “That's why we started with our striking classes, because we can do some of our punches in the air. Worst case we're hitting pads you know."

"I feel bad for our grapplers, I love grappling. But we just have to wait a little bit longer just to be responsible for keeping people safe."

Both gyms are taking necessary precautions, but are also putting trust in their customers to do the right thing.

"I promise you, in the back of their mind their thinking 'man we could go back to losing our gym again',” Franck said. “They're going to abide by anything we ask them to do."

And after losing their gym once, Franck believes they won't take it for granted.

"These people are incredibly happy, they're really in a celebratory state."