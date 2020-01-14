Gunshot reported early Tuesday morning outside Roc's Place in Wausau

Wausau police are investigating a report of a gunshot fired outside Roc's Place on S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau shortly after midnight on January 13. No people or property were reported harmed.

According to a statement from Wausau police detective's lieutenant Nathan Cihlar, an initial investigation indicated an argument occurred outside between several people, and that a male retrieved a gun from a vehicle and fired a shot up into the air.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jim Martin at the Wausau Police Department.